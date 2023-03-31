Progress on Ballarat's Commonwealth Games infrastructure is taking the next step as key architects are appointed.
Cox Architecture will partner with Ballarat firm Morton and Co Architects to design the upgrades to Eureka Stadium (commonly known as Mars), where the athletics and para-athletics events will take place in 2026.
This work includes the new athletics track on site, expansion of the stadium seats, as well as temporary seating and improving accessibility.
The stadium will be a part of Ballarat's world class sporting precinct, according to the state government, that will deliver entertainment opportunities and boost tourism beyond the 2026 event.
Nextdoor, the $24 million Ballarat Sports and Events Centre redevelopment houses eight community courts, including a 3000-seat showcourt arena, educational centres and a dedicated strength and conditioning gym. This will host the boxing in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Cox Architecture has a number of stadiums under its belt, including work for the Sydney 2000 Olympics as well as development at Optus Stadium and nib Stadium in Perth, and Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.
They also provided technical advice for the Tokyo Aquatic Centre's design at the 2020 Olympics.
On their website, a blog post outlines the "importance of legacy and sport infrastructure" following the 2020 Olympics.
"We understand the importance of leading with the experience of the crowds, integrating within local environments, and designing beyond the games," it states.
In Ballarat, Morton and Co have worked on North Ballarat Football Club Development Project and Ballarat Grammar School Sports Centre.
In January, archaeologists and staff from the Ballarat office of A.S James Geotechnical Engineers spent the weekend taking soil samples from Eureka Stadium.
At the time they reported the samples would need detailed lab analysis but much of the land between the showgrounds and oval was a relatively undisturbed layer of clay over siltstone - and thankfully, no high water table.
Meanwhile, for the athletes' village, tenders for civil works at the former saleyards at the Delacombe site opened at the start of March and closed on March 28.
Such works are separate to the tenders for planned housing in the villages. Designs for each village remain under development.
Early civil works are expected to begin later this year.
Minister for Commonwealth Games Legacy Harriet Shing was in Ballarat on Friday March 31 speaking to key stakeholders and community groups as part of the Regional Engagement Forums series.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
