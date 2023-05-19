OLYMPIAN and Ballarat YCW member Steve Moneghetti is backing moves from the city's athletics governing body to tighten its structure to best be Commonwealth Games ready.
Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre has opened nominations for a shift to a skills-based board, rather than club based, in what is set to be an historic time for the sport in both hosting the Games' track and field program and the development of a new athletics facility in the Eureka Stadium precinct.
Mr Moneghetti, who has been involved in Australian Sports Commission governance, said it was important to bring this more professional approach to regional centres - especially to be organised with opportunities the Games might provide.
"I'd like to think there are some people from our region who would like to be involved knowing the professional opportunities ahead," Mr Moneghetti said.
"Maybe they haven't been connected with athletics before but have skills that could help. There will be the committee and sub-committees looking at specific areas...you don't want this to be an anchor on someone, but something positive."
Mr Moneghetti was on Friday re-appointed to the Commonwealth Games Australia board for a further four years, a term that will take him past the 2026 Games in regional Victoria. Along with athletics, Ballarat is set to host boxing and, in Creswick, mountain biking.
As an athlete, Mr Moneghetti represented Australia in four Commonwealth Games, including a marathon gold medal effort in the 1994 Victoria (Canada) Games. He was mayor of the Commonwealth Games athletes' village for the 2006 Melbourne Games, then Australia's chef de mission thrice (2010 in Delhi, 2014 in Glasgow and 2018 on the Gold Coast).
Mr Moneghetti said BRAC's board model shift and changes in strategic planning came at an important time for Ballarat to have the best support for what it deserves.
BRAC management structure has traditionally been made from the region's four athletics clubs: Wendouree, Ballarat YCW, Eureka and Ballarat Harriers. Ballarat Little Athletics has increasingly played a prominent role.
The board has been responsible for growing participation via Llanberris Recreation Reserve, facilities BRAC leases from City of Ballarat.
Athletics Victoria regional development manager Ashley Anderson said the new strategic plan to guide BRAC aimed to position Ballarat as the leading region for athletics in Australia.
Mr Anderson said participation and volunteerism can be major legacies for the sport from the Games and it was vital to ensure a growth in opportunity for all ages and abilities.
The skills-based board will be elected at BRAC's annual general meeting on May 29. Details, email admin@bracballarat.com.au or call 9997 0691.
