The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Commonwealth Games

Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre shifts to skills-based board

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree Athletics Club's Ella Culvenor and Shakira Lual are among Ballarat athletes who can benefit from the right build-up and legacy of the Commowealth Games in Ballarat. Picture by Neville Down
Wendouree Athletics Club's Ella Culvenor and Shakira Lual are among Ballarat athletes who can benefit from the right build-up and legacy of the Commowealth Games in Ballarat. Picture by Neville Down

OLYMPIAN and Ballarat YCW member Steve Moneghetti is backing moves from the city's athletics governing body to tighten its structure to best be Commonwealth Games ready.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.