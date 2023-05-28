The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Ballarat Gold Mine tailings dam TSF4 community consultation to follow health impact assessment

KG
By Kirra Grimes
May 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Gold Mine initiated investigations, design and approval of a new tailings storage facility, referred to as TSF4, in the adjoining Whitehorse Gully in 2018. File photo
Ballarat Gold Mine initiated investigations, design and approval of a new tailings storage facility, referred to as TSF4, in the adjoining Whitehorse Gully in 2018. File photo

Mount Clear residents concerned about Ballarat Gold Mine's expansion plans have been assured the release of a long-awaited health impact assessment is imminent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.