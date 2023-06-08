The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Commonwealth Games

Mayor says all options on the table for Commonwealth Games village

Greg Gliddon
Nieve Walton
By Greg Gliddon, and Nieve Walton
June 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2026 Commonwealth Games facility has been slated for the old saleyards site in Delacombe. Picture supplied
The 2026 Commonwealth Games facility has been slated for the old saleyards site in Delacombe. Picture supplied

Ballarat's mayor says "all options" are on the table for the permanent nature of the city's athletes' village.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.