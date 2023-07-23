Free recreational vehicle parking will remain in Beaufort following a Pyrenees council decision.
Weather conditions and "significant" usage have created some boggy areas of the free RV parking spaces on 10 Audas Lane Beaufort.
The site's lack of gradient has caused "some RV users to turn away" from the site according to council documents.
At the meeting on July 18, councillors voted unanimously to keep the parking spaces despite the demand for more funding to keep up with the needs of the space.
Councillors Robert Vance and Damian Ferrari said it was important to keep Beaufort's status as a "RV friendly town".
"There is a significant economic benefit following through the community," Cr Vance said.
These parking spaces are advertised in places like The Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia's website and since the spaces are close to the main street, travellers are able to stop and spend money in the town, council documents said.
Beaufort is classified as a RV friendly town following a decision made by council in 2015.
Three years later, following the need for planning approvals, council opened the RV parking.
It cost $38,306 to establish the parking and since then no more money has been spent on the area.
Council will spend up to $15,000 on "basic maintenance work" to improve access and usage of the site.
This includes topping up the site with gravel.
Council documents say this is the "least costly" option but does not help the problem in the long term.
Councillor Vance said this would be "money well spent" as it was obvious from the councillor's visit the site was well used.
Further design and improvement costs will now be undertaken and considered as part of the 2024/25 budget process.
There are a few options on the table, outlined in the planning documents.
Increasing the slope and draining could cost upwards of $40,000 and include $2,000-5,000 of maintenance each year while sealed roads could cost upwards of $100,000.
The council documents note there has been ongoing community interest in the RV parks moving to the former Beaufort Primary School oval, which was one of the locations first considered in 2015.
This site is under the control of the Victorian Government, but the community will be able to share their thoughts on the future of the site in the coming months as part of the Beaufort Linear Master Plan project.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
