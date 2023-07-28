A proposal to send two council representatives to Turkey, including mayor Des Hudson, would cost more than $10,000 for a four-day visit.
City of Ballarat councillors were cautious over the international travel motion at Wednesday's council meeting, with three voting against it, but the motion was approved.
Representatives would attend UNESCO's annual general meeting in Istanbul, with dozens of other city representatives from around the world.
Given the City of Ballarat's membership as a UNESCO Creative City for Crafts and Folk Art, their attendance at the annual general meeting was "expected", according to Cr Hudson.
"We are always cautious in relation to these type of reports that come into the council chamber," he said.
"Ultimately, we are still always talking about the appropriate use of all rank higher money and international trips was always one of those that comes under scrutiny."
After the meeting, Cr Hudson said the issue was contentious as it was a "sensitive" area.
"Ratepayers often think that the business of council (is just) roads, rates, and rubbish, and our local environment and our local municipality," he said.
"Our boundary does not just stop, we interconnect with other councillors on our border. We also have connections in Victoria interstates, and sometimes internationally as well."
Ballarat is one of four UNESCO Creative Cities in Victoria, along with Bendigo, Geelong and Melbourne.
This would be the first opportunity for Ballarat council representative to attend a UNESCO AGM since they became members in 2019.
"There is a high expectation we will be able to attend in-person, but also give feedback into the forum," Cr Hudson said.
Cr Hudson said attendance would be beneficial for the council to learn how other cities build on their status as a UNESCO Creative City and utilising the title for Ballarat for tourism.
A concern which came from councillors was around why a councillor had to be the second person to attend and not another council officer or staff member who might be able to gain more in the experience.
Councillors Amy Johnson and Belinda Coates queried why a councillor needed to attend.
"As far as value for money, isn't it better to have someone within the organisation that already has knowledge in this particular area and for who it would be professional development to attend rather than one of us?" Cr Johnson asked.
Cr Coates said she understood City of Melbourne weren't sending a councillor or mayor representative.
When not attending at all was brought up, council's chief executive Evan King responded.
"There's a whole range of requirements that come with our UNESCO designation," he said.
"We have to do annual reporting to demonstrate fulfilling our obligations under that agreement and a part of that is going to the AGM, sharing information and understanding what other cities are doing."
The trip will be from September 11 to September 15 and anticipated to cost $10,500 for a councillor and a council officer to travel, including flights, transfers and accommodation.
Cr Hudson said after the meeting, councillors are "always mindful" how expenses appear to the community.
"With UNESCO branding and recognition, to give us the opportunity to draw events, tourism that has the flow on economic business benefit to Ballarat and to our local tourism sector, which did it really tough during COVID," he said.
"It's important we do attend and are part of the discussions and have a seat at the table to make sure we leverage the best outcome for Ballarat as we go forward."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
