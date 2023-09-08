Anna Macak's big harp matches the size of her big heart that just wants to play music and make people happy.
The talented eight-year-old has been playing harp for three years and performing in both Melbourne and Ballarat, most recently at the opening of a Ballarat International Foto Biennale exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
She also plays at the nursing home where her father, who has dementia, lives.
Recently, through mum Sonia, Anna put out a call via social media to the Ballarat community asking where else she could perform and was overwhelmed with the response.
"I just love to play it for people and spread joy," Anna said.
The pint-sized harpist will next week perform her first children's concert at FunBugs Playhouse Ballarat, playing nursery rhymes as well as some classical, folk and ragtime music.
She also received many offers to play in aged care homes, childcare centres, playgroups and other venues.
"With the amount of support Anna got from private places she's really thrilled she can do what she wants to do," Ms Macak said. "I felt the heart of the people, the Ballarat community, so very much and it was so nice."
Although she gets nervous before a performance, Anna said she loved to share her music.
"I love to play for people to make them happy.
"For older people usually I just play my pieces I'm going to play in exams and prepared pieces I haven't played for a while, and for the children I'll be playing lots of favourite nursery rhymes and songs."
Anna was just three and learning the violin when she first saw a harp.
"It was really long ago, when I was three years old, and we went to a concert and there were university people there and when they bought out the harp I asked if that was for me," Anna said.
She got her first harp when she was five and began lessons with world-renowned harpist, Melbourne Conservatorium of Music (University of Melbourne) harp teacher and Ballarat resident Jacinta Dennett, who coincidentally lives just minutes away from the Macak's home.
Anna still plays both instruments, and which one is her favourite often depends on the challenges she is facing learning new music.
Now an accomplished player studying her AMEB exams, Anna has joined the AMEB Performing Arts Award program which encourages young musicians to perform in their communities and explore new creative outlets - which is what prompted Anna to reach out to Ballarat to ask where she could perform.
FunBugs Playhouse owner Julie Wilson jumped at the chance to invite Anna to play at the centre after seeing her Facebook post.
"I saw on Facebook ... and thought let's give her the opportunity," she said.
Ms Wilson and husband Jamie took over FunBugs less than three months ago and had been keen to look at introducing performers and other activities to the business.
"It's something we certainly want to open up to, to help the community, and I'm sure the kids will love that sort of thing," she said.
Anna will perform at FunBugs Playhouse at 10.30am on Tuesday September 12.
