Hopes for a strong agricultural future in Ballarat

A strong leader in Ballarat's agriculture community, Kerri Gallagher wants to keep seeing the sector grow in the region.
"I hope that agriculture remains very strong," she said.
"We really need to make sure that we are providing what our growing community needs."
Ms Gallagher is a fifth generation farmer.
"I always loved animals, that was the main attraction to the farm," she said.
"But I loved agriculture, the lifestyle it brought and the opportunities."
Now a mother of three, she said the profession allows her to work while also looking after her children.
The Ballarat Agricultural & Pastoral Society has been a big part of Ms Gallagher's life.
She started at 14-years-old showing animals and loved it.
She went from showing cattle to then being involved with the cattle committee.
Within three years she was chair of the cattle committee, which grew to being part of the executive team, and then society president before she was 30.
"I find it so rewarding," Ms Gallagher said.
As part of the committee looking after the new showground development, Ms Gallagher has been at the forefront of major changes.
She said this will have effects beyond the agricultural society's events.
"We have created a new event space [which will] bring massive exhibitions to Ballarat that haven't been able to come to Ballarat," she said.
"I see this as being fantastic for the Ballarat economy and business in Ballarat."
Ms Gallagher said she loves both sides of the industry - working with the society and on the farm.
"I absolutely love what I do, I love milking cows, feeding calves and everything that comes with the business management side of the operation," she said.
"But it's also nice to get off the farm, do something different, and be able to give back to the community and mix and mingle with like minded people."
Three years ago Ms Gallagher and her brother purchased the Bald Hills dairy farm off their parents.
Ms Gallagher said she considers herself lucky to be able to take over the family business.
"There's definitely a lack of transition to the next generation happening," she said.
"That is a challenge that the agriculture sector is facing."
Succession planning and increasing milk prices are changing the landscape of dairy farming around Ballarat.
"In 2016 things were not good at all and it really made you question your future in the industry," Ms Gallagher said.
"Things have definitely improved in the dairy industry since then, our milk prices have well and truly increased but so have our input costs."
Ms Gallagher said it is challenging for young people with no agricultural ties to get into the industry, but hopes to work with the next generation.
"There are a lot of young people who would love to be on the land and we try to give as many young people opportunities to get involved as possible," she said.
"I'm starting to be one of the slightly older ones on the committee - it's really exciting to actually be out there and encourage the next generation."
