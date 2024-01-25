Why this racing leader looked to Ballarat as a key location

Mitch Freedman thinks Ballarat is on track to be a "very exciting place" if it keeps progressing like it has over the past decade.
"The way the city has grown since the first time I was here 14 or 15 years ago ... it is going to be great for families and the community," he said.
While there are some things he would like to see improved, like a faster train journey to Melbourne, he highlighted the quality of schools and food scene as some highlights in the city.
A horse trainer, he was originally seeking to settle in Ballarat or closer to Caulfield.
Mr Freedman has been involved in the industry all of his life, he started working in the stables when he was 15.
Originally growing up in Geelong, Mr Freedman came to Ballarat after finishing school for work.
Before he had his trainers licence he worked for different trainers in the city.
He said he wanted to step out on his own for some more independence, and for the past 10 years has been running Mitch Freedman Racing.
"I probably thought I was a bit further ahead than what I was," he said.
"I suppose any business you start up, you bite off as much as you can and chew like mad."
2023 was a big year for the trainer, with his horse Attrition winning his first Group 1 race in October.
"It has been a great year for us and very rewarding for myself and the stable to be winning a race at the highest level," he said.
Outside of his work, Mr Freedman has been competing in marathons.
At the end of October 2023, the morning after Attrition won the Group 1 race, Mr Freedman ran the Melbourne Marathon.
"It's something I like to do in my downtime," he said.
"It keeps you in a good space of mind."
Mr Freedman said he was back to training and looking to compete in the Melbourne Marathon again this year.
He is also looking to participate in some other events across the year, including the half marathon in Ballarat.
Mr Freedman used to be based in Warrnambool, but six years ago made the move to Miners Rest.
"There was a new facility being built here in Ballarat and facilities around the place were getting upgraded a lot," he said.
"We were keen to make a move and it was just somewhere more central for racing."
Mr Freedman said their location in Ballarat means it is easier to get to racecourses across the state.
Over the past six years the horse racing facilities at Miners Rest have continued to improve, Mr Freedman said.
"There's been some changes to the trainers here and some additions," he said.
"It's pleasing to see the facilities have continued to upgrade and over the next few years this will continue.
"It's great to have a big mix of facilities that we can use to train our horses, and it certainly gives us the tools we need for success."
