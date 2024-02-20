The Courier's leading Head of the Lake coverage returns in 2024

Lots of loud cheering and fierce competition returns to Lake Wendouree this weekend as Ballarat schools battle it out in the 2024 BAS Head of the Lake.
The cheer squads are ramping up their preparations alongside their schoolmates and rowers ahead of one of the biggest events on the Ballarat school sport calendar, set for Sunday, February 25.
Can Ballarat Clarendon College back up its double victory in the boys' and girls' division one races? Or can a tough competition see new winners crowned this year?
The Courier's leading coverage of the event is also returning. We'll be running a live blog of the results along with pictures of the winning crews and updates from the sidelines, and among the spit crews, throughout the morning.
The Courier has been showcasing the schools ahead of the big day, you can read all about them and more below. We'll also be publishing more previews in the coming days.
