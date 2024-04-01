The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
James Petrie's legacy creates impact for young people facing big issue

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated April 2 2024 - 8:52am, first published 5:30am
Delacombe pupil Ruby speaks with Guy Sebastian on stage in Hand-in-Hand's event at Regent Cinemas in October 2023, raising money in conjunction with the Sebastian Foundation for The Open Parachute Program, which provides children of all ages tools to pro-actively be able to deal with all issues of mental health. Picture by Adam Trafford
Delacombe pupil Ruby speaks with Guy Sebastian on stage in Hand-in-Hand's event at Regent Cinemas in October 2023, raising money in conjunction with the Sebastian Foundation for The Open Parachute Program, which provides children of all ages tools to pro-actively be able to deal with all issues of mental health. Picture by Adam Trafford

A LEGACY to honour beloved teacher and sportsman James Petrie will underpin a new massive grassroots investment into boosting youth mental health.

