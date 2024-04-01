James Petrie's legacy creates impact for young people facing big issue

A LEGACY to honour beloved teacher and sportsman James Petrie will underpin a new massive grassroots investment into boosting youth mental health.
For the first time, The Ballarat Foundation will specifically focusing its community impact grants on youth mental health supports, including food security and youth engagement, in a pivot to tackle one of the city's biggest issues.
Mental ill-health in young adults, aged 25-34, in Ballarat is more than two-thirds higher than the state and national average, The Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs Report shows.
The report is a dynamic snapshot with the latest health and well-being data for the region, drawn on highly-credible national data organisations.
The Ballarat Foundation has more than $150,000 in funding available to help projects and community work in this region.
A key driver in this is the James Petrie Fund which, administered by the Foundation, was established by family and friends in 2023 to make a difference in youth mental health. This was an issue Mr Petrie championed until his death by suicide in February 2022.
Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said people often looked to government and agencies for a response to big issues confronting the community and while this was important, the foundation offered greater agility in action to support programs making a difference.
"It's been incredible that out of a tragic situation, there are able to be good impacts," Mr Eales said. "...There's a lot of work to do and we're seeing in the statistics we've published that mental health concerns are beyond the state and national average.
"This will take a lot of hard work in a long period of time. At The Ballarat Foundation we see our community impact grants as taking on a role in this."
The inaugural Peach's Run, to kick off the James Petrie Fund in December, raised more than $90,000 at Lake Wendouree in November to directly support frontline mental health supports for young people in Ballarat.
Students at Ballarat High School, where Mr Petrie was a teacher, have been working to add to their with their annual Easter raffle fundraising.
Ballarat charity Hand In Hand was a recipient of a $5000 community impact grant from the Foundation in 2022.
Hand In Hand co-founder Leah Ashton said funding and guidance from The Ballarat Foundation were vital in helping to launch the Open Parachute mental health training program in five primary schools.
Open Parachute is delivered in partnership with The Sebastian Foundation, led by pop star Guy Sebastian, and has proven results in equipping children with tools they need for life, including where to find help.
Ms Ashton learned about the program on a plane flight and felt, amid a scourge of youth suicides in the region, this program was much needed in Ballarat and regional Victoria.
The Pilates FitPlus owner teamed up with Tennis Ballarat and The Playground Gym to fundraise and deliver the program free to Delacombe, Alfredton, Lucas, Buninyong and Scotsburn primary schools.
At this time last year, they had raised almost $60,000 to launch. As it stands on April 1, 2024, Hand In Hand has raised almost $70,000 from business sponsors and has a sold out black tie gala ahead in May.
Ms Ashton said the momentum behind the program, as it built recognition, highlighted a sore community need.
"We felt we could do more together, have more scope and more voice in helping others," Ms Ashton said. "This is a topic close to everyone's hearts."
Mr Eales said Hand In Hand was a great example of a proactive response to develop greater skills and understandings in young people for mental health.
Meanwhile, the award-winning, evidence-based and community-led Live4Life program has expanded to year eight and year 10 students at every secondary school in Ballarat. Ambassadors, known as crew, drawn from the 1200 Ballarat students who completed the inaugural program in 2023.
Daylesford College has become the first school in the Hepburn Shire to adapt the Live4Life program.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
