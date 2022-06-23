The current roundabout will be replaced with traffic lights as part of the $60 million state government Keeping Ballarat Moving project - other intersections are at various levels of completion, including traffic lights on Gillies Street that are expected to be activated in July; further road closures and the construction of a "speed hump" at Hertford and Albert streets in Sebastopol; and ongoing road closures at Docwra Street and at DTC.

