Roundabout replacement works will block access on one of Ballarat's busiest intersections from next week.
According to the Department of Transport, Latrobe Street will be closed from Learmonth Street to Heinz Road for "up to" four days from Tuesday, June 28.
The closure will be to complete drainage works, with access to businesses in the area to be maintained with traffic management, but general traffic will be detoured through Brazenor, Winter, and Learmonth streets.
Asphalting works at the intersection are also set to begin next week, depending on the weather - the Department states a full closure of the intersection will be required for one night between Tuesday and Friday, July 8, between 6pm and 6am.
"Timeframes for the completion of this work are heavily dependent on favourable weather conditions, including temperature," a Department release states.
The current roundabout will be replaced with traffic lights as part of the $60 million state government Keeping Ballarat Moving project - other intersections are at various levels of completion, including traffic lights on Gillies Street that are expected to be activated in July; further road closures and the construction of a "speed hump" at Hertford and Albert streets in Sebastopol; and ongoing road closures at Docwra Street and at DTC.
The final plans for an intersection upgrade at Dyson Drive and Carngham Road have not yet been released - it has been four years since the project was announced as part of the 2018 election campaign.
