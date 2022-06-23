The Courier

Dancing with our stars 2022: People's choice voting opens and countdown to Saturday night begins

By Nieve Walton
June 23 2022 - 2:30am
PRACTICE: Final group rehearsals for Dancing with our Stars before they hit the stage on Saturday. Picture: Luke Hemer.

There are only a couple more sleeps until 10 Ballarat identities will take to the stage and dazzle the public with their newly learnt dance moves.

