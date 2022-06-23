There are only a couple more sleeps until 10 Ballarat identities will take to the stage and dazzle the public with their newly learnt dance moves.
But at the end of the day these stars have been working hard to raise money for people in Ballarat who may be doing it tough.
Ballarat Foundation's chief executive Andrew Eales said it should be their biggest fundraising event ever.
"We could not be prouder of the support from the Ballarat community," Mr Eales said.
"The way that the community has got behind these absolutely amazing local people who have been learning to dance, conducting fundraisers and getting out into the community.
"I am so proud that the community is supporting them in their wonderful journey."
Mr Eales said he was hopeful they would be able to crack more than $200,000 by the end of the night.
"That would be an incredible outcome and means that we can do more to support people in need in the Ballarat community," he said.
"We are certainly tracking towards this being the most successful event that the Ballarat Foundation has ever run."
Right now the online tracker is sitting at just over $150,000 and donations will be open until the end of the night on Saturday with some bigger sponsors still to be included in the tally.
All of the money will go towards programs that the foundation facilitates within Ballarat.
"Programs such as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which is really focused on giving young people the best start to life in terms of a focus on education," Mr Eales said.
"We also have one of the biggest L2P Learner Driver programs in the state."
Mr Eales said there were a number of programs that would get funding as part of their annual grants.
Last year 423 different beneficiaries were supported by the grants program and the foundation hopes to reach more people this year.
"When people support the Ballarat Foundation they are supporting those in need in the Ballarat community," Mr Eales said.
"We are a very small organisation and we rely upon the great relationships and partnerships that we have with people across the community to make a difference."
There will be a number of awards on the night including people's choice.
Voting is open on the Ballarat Foundation website. To learn more about the dancers, visit their individual stories on The Courier's website.
The stars will take to the stage along with hosts Julia Zass and Tim Bone this Saturday at the Mercure Ballarat.
The show is booked out but others can follow along with the action on The Ballarat Foundation's Instagram and Facebook page.
