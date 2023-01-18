Months and months of work have finally come to fruition for this artist.
Ebony Gulliver's most recent creations will be displayed in the Ballarat Art Gallery backspace exhibition.
Ms Gulliver said she hopes people can come and disconnect from the outside world for a moment while in the exhibition.
"Hopefully, my work kind of encourages people to let go of the distractions of everyday life and just be present in the moment," she said.
The exhibition entitled Thinking Body, Feeling Mind is Ms Gulliver's most ambitious set of work made up of 12 different pieces.
Ms Gulliver said she likes to think the body and mind, thinking and senses are "all tangled up in each other and how we perceive the world", which has driven her creative output.
She said she has an "expanding painting practice" which involves "lots and lots of layering".
"I work with paint, but I don't limit myself to canvases on the wall or framed paper pieces," Ms Gulliver said.
"Even my more traditional paintings, I display as an installation."
Ms Gulliver's work is also three dimensional, even the sides mounted to the wall will have paint on them.
"That's designed to give the work itself an aura," she said.
"The light kind of bounces behind them and reflects the painting on the back onto the wall."
Ms Gulliver said she has spent the last year or so working on large murals and installations and putting together her new backspace exhibition was a new challenge that expanded her skills.
She said when you are putting together a mural its really about creating a design and then painting it.
"There isn't really much room in the studio for negotiation," she said.
Whereas this exhibition allowed Ms Gulliver to be in the moment more.
"I was really missing that intuitive kind of making," she said.
"I put a colour down and then I put it next to another colour, it does something and then I respond to that."
Ms Gulliver said she would sometimes have no idea where the painting was going or what shapes would take place in the final product.
"You open yourself up to failure, because sometimes you make something and you're like, well, that's rubbish," she said.
"But it's nice not to know where they're going."
At the end of the day Ms Gulliver said she wanted people to have a good time when they come and see her work.
The exhibition will be open from January 19 until March 11.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
