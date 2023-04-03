The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Commonwealth Games

Ballarat transport options during Commonwealth Games 2026 up in the air

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept art for Eureka Stadium during 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied.
Concept art for Eureka Stadium during 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied.

No answers on key Ballarat transport infrastructure during Commonwealth Games planning are concerning transport advocates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.