Now is the time for Ballarat apprentices to think about how they can be involved in the Commonwealth Games.
Ballarat Group Training chief executive Graham McMahon said working on the Commonwealth Games would hold an important prestige for apprentices living in the region.
He said over the next six months contractors would be selected for different parts of the games.
In order to fulfil the requirements of tenders set out by the state government, businesses involved will need to have a certain number of workers from a "diverse range of backgrounds".
"There's a lot of requirements on them to have a broad range of diversity in their workforce," Mr McMahon said.
"Preference will be given to construction companies who are bidding for contracts, who use regional products and [whose] team is built out of regionally based people."
The government has elected group training organisations to help facilitate a matching process where regional workers can be paired with companies working on the games. In Ballarat this will be BGT.
"We're keen to build a database of people who would want to be involved with the games," Mr McMahon said.
"If [students] were in year 10, that might be perfect and we might be able to do a pre-application to prepare them for the opportunity."
Student tradespeople looking for apprentices are encouraged to reach out to BGT via their website.
In April the state government announced the architects for the upgrades to Eureka Stadium.
Ballarat based firm Morton and Co Architects has worked on buildings like the North Ballarat Football Club Development Project and Ballarat Grammar School Sports Centre.
The company will partner with Cox Architecture who designed for the Sydney 2000 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Expressions of Interest for stadium "main works contractors" will close next week on June 2.
The Premier Daniel Andrews said movement was on the way for tenders.
"I had a meeting a couple of weeks ago with all kinds of team leaders - the very senior people who are delivering both [the athletes village and stadium]," he said.
"I think the second half of this year is going to be a very busy period, where we will have contracts signed."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
