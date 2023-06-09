Ballarat has already delivered on the promise of a cultural festival alongside the Commonwealth Games and time will tell if we can do it again 20 years later.
During the Melbourne 2006 Games, Ballarat hosted part of the basketball lineup along with Bendigo, Geelong and Traralgon.
Alongside the sporting action, a "live site" was created in Camp Street where spectators could watch the Games and enjoy a 12-day entertainment program.
The City of Ballarat adopted India as a secondary team, with officials spending two years laying the groundwork between Indian businesses for the country to become a potential trading partner with the city.
Members from the Confederation of Indian Industry visited Ballarat to be part of a business day to further strengthen ties with the country.
More than 400 Indian performers who were a part of the closing ceremony stayed in our city and commuted to Melbourne each day for rehearsals.
The council's chief executive at the time anticipated the visitors would put $700,000 into the city's economy.
Sovereign Hill also geared up for a bumper month of visitors, with leaders meeting with Tourism Australia to encourage people to spend time in the regions.
Organisers now have half the time the 2006 team had to deliver the Games across four different regional hubs while also promising a lasting legacy.
The state government is in the planning stages of 'Festival 2026' where they anticipate they will create "large-scale" festival sites showcasing our "heritage, diversity and culture".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
