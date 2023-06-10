The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Moving Commonwealth Games village housing | Minister Shing

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Games legacy minister Harriet Shing in March 2023. Picture by Kate Healy.
Commonwealth Games legacy minister Harriet Shing in March 2023. Picture by Kate Healy.

Councils in the state's east have flagged they would like to be sent parts of temporary athletes villages and this option could be open to other games hubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.