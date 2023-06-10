Councils in the state's east have flagged they would like to be sent parts of temporary athletes villages and this option could be open to other games hubs.
Speaking during this week's public accounts and estimates committee hearings, Commonwealth Games legacy minister Harriet Shing said "a number of councils" beyond the LaTrobe valley have expressed an interest in commonwealth games housing.
"That's the case around regional Victoria as well," she said.
Ms Shing said the accommodation which does not remain on site could be moved to other parts of the state to "address other needs".
Once reworked from athletes' villages into housing, they could then be "moved to other locations where required or where agreed".
Ms Shing said the percentage of which houses become social or affordable homes would "depend on where we are looking at redeploying" the homes which depend on councils identifying a need.
She said they were in "the process of working through what the housing configurations looks like" but did not say when funding for the housing would be released when asked.
Ms Shing was also not able to clarify what percentage of the $2.6 billion set aside for the Commonwealth Games will be spent on operational costs as opposed to infrastructure needs.
She also did not answer how much money regional councils involved are expected to pay towards the games despite the 2022/23 budget indicating the cost projections "include intended contributions from the Commonwealth Government and Local Governments".
Earlier this week City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said he was open to having all options on the table to ensure a housing village in Delacombe was the right fit for the area.
"I'm very open-minded into what it can be. If that's a better option going forward, then that's something we should definitely be looking at and willing to accept."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
