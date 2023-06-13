The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Commonwealth Games

Jacinta Allan on athletes village for Commonwealth Games 2026

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old saleyards site. Picture by Kate Healy.
Old saleyards site. Picture by Kate Healy.

In almost 1000 days the old saleyards site in Delacombe will be a temporary home for the Commonwealth Games' best track and field, boxing and mountain biking athletes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.