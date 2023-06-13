In almost 1000 days the old saleyards site in Delacombe will be a temporary home for the Commonwealth Games' best track and field, boxing and mountain biking athletes.
But first, major remediation works need to be complete, which has been a headache for the state government the past six months.
Commonwealth Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan appeared before the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee on Tuesday.
She confirmed work was ongoing to ensure the site would be ready for the athletes as well as facilitate a revival of the space.
"We have brought forward this site by years and years," Ms Allan said. "This has been a long challenge for many people in the Ballarat community."
She said work was under way with the Environment Protection Authority to identify what was in the soil.
Then the remediation process will be chosen - Ms Allan said the cost of this would be included in the overall costs for the villages.
The state government plans to spend $150 million for Ballarat which will include the athletes' village, stadium upgrades and a sporting facility in Miners Rest.
IN THE NEWS:
Ms Allan said the specific costs of the village could not be revealed because the project was still in the tender process. Liberal Commonwealth Games spokesperson David Southwick said locals deserved more information.
"For months, local councils have been asking the government for clarity on what their financial contribution will be," Mr Southwick said.
"All we hear from the government is that conversations are ongoing.
"Talk is cheap - it's time for action."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.