More commercial investment is on the way to revitalise Sebastopol as plans are put on the table for increased retail and dining options off Albert Street.
Documents before the City of Ballarat detail plans for a United petrol station, four food outlets and three retail spaces on the corner of Kent and Albert streets.
There have been major changes in the southern suburb, as last year residents welcomed the city's most anticipated supermarket overhaul as Coles more than doubled in size.
City of Ballarat spent $2.95 million on upgrading the Sebastopol library and a new senior citizen centre is on the way with federal government backing.
But the Albert Street strip has also suffered its setbacks, with the suburb's only bank permanently closed and the Australia Post office shifting to the Delacombe Town Centre.
Added to this, roadworks - on the corner of Albert and Hertford streets - have caused issues for local traders.
The latest development, named 'Times Square', outlined fast-food brands Oporto and Taco Bell as outlets which each have space for indoor dining and drive-through options.
The petrol station also has space for a drive-through and there are two food spaces and three retail stores yet to be filled.
A number of houses would be demolished under the proposal to make way for the development which comprises 2A Kent Street as well as 12A, 14, 14A, 16, 18, 20 and 22 Albert Street.
Noise reports from Enfield Acoustics identified most of the surrounding land is non-residential, apart from houses to the south and west which will share a border with the proposed development.
The report recommends a 2.5-metre acoustic fence be installed on the western border or the property to help reduce noise impact.
According to the report, the fence should be created using fibre cement sheeting, timber, concrete and transparent acrylic panels.
The report identified the proposed acoustic fencing should offer "sufficient mitigation of passenger vehicle noise".
Other recommendations to help lessen the noise impact include limiting LGP fuel deliveries to between the hours of 7am and 6pm and restricting some loading bay activity to between 7am and 10pm.
The 12A Albert Street portion of the site was part of a number of rezoning plans as council looked to sell off land that was not used.
The rezoning to mixed use meant it could be used for commercial or residential development.
Traffic reports produced by onemilegrid explain the need for the 59 car parks included in the plans.
The report argues most fuel or fast-food customers would be attending the site while in transit to another destination. For this reason they expect increased traffic, because of the proposal, to increase by four per cent.
"This level of traffic is now and not expected to significantly impact on the operation of the road network, noting the level of traffic already carried," the report said.
These three new drive-throughs are not alone in noticing Ballarat's perceived desire for convenience.
One block away, popular Mexican take-away brand Guzman y Gomez is looking to build its first Ballarat location on 222 Albert Street.
The brand is also opening a location in the Wendouree Stockland shopping centre car park, which is anticipated to open in November.
The investment in locations closer to Ballarat north and west growth zones is competing with the desire to continue attracting people back to Ballarat's central business district.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires.
