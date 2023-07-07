The Courier
Ballarat Community Health chief Sean Duffy warns of the 'perfect health storm'

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
Paediatric speech pathologist Meghan Madden is one of many Ballarat Community Health clinicians who has noticed a deterioration in health and well-being. Picture by Lachlan Bence
JUST when one of the biggest health crises - the COVID-19 pandemic - appeared to have diminished, the "perfect health storm" was brewing in what Ballarat Community Health's chief warns could trigger "potentially disastrous" impacts for years ahead.

