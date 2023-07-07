JUST when one of the biggest health crises - the COVID-19 pandemic - appeared to have diminished, the "perfect health storm" was brewing in what Ballarat Community Health's chief warns could trigger "potentially disastrous" impacts for years ahead.
Sean Duffy urged community to take a collective responsibility to ensure this city can weather compounding health and social pressures amid rising living costs.
In writing for The Courier, Mr Duffy said Ballarat Community Health was experiencing rising demand for supports for mental ill-health, problematic gambling, access to food security, chronic health conditions, housing, family violence and alcohol and other drug addictions, including vaping.
He said all were increasingly reflective of social and economic pressures, that do not discriminate by postcodes, colliding in a way not experienced in decades on an under-funded community healthcare system.
But there was hope in Ballarat, Mr Duffy said, because there were choices for better health outcomes, from recreational facilities and parks to greater access to good education and healthcare.
"There is a huge divide in access and equity in the provision of health care services. Whilst no one should be left behind, sadly, for many, access can be a bridge too far," Mr Duffy said.
"Poor health outcomes transcend all levels of government and their policies, and it stands to reason that a unified, whole of government and community approach is needed to weather this potential health storm."
