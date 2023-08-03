The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Exclusive

Steve Moneghetti talks about Commonwealth Games axing

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's Steve Moneghetti, an Australian marathon legend, says regional Victorians have missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the cancelled Commonwealth Games would have brought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.