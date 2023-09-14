One of Ballarat's most prominent publicans has added another of the city's popular watering holes to his name.
Australian Hotels Association national president David Canny has been behind the renovation and re-opening of City Oval Hotel.
This hotel's much-awaited fresh start - ready in time for lunch on Thursday - comes seven months after Mr Canny purchased The Park Hotel from Jason Yean.
Mr Canny, a second generation hotelier, is best known in Ballarat as a long-time owner of Red Lion Hotel on Main Road in the city's east.
His latest venture is in partnership with his nephew and niece Patrick and Eloise Glenane.
Mr Glenane has moved back to Ballarat to take over primary operation for City Oval Hotel while Ms Glenane will remain managing The Montague Hotel in South Melbourne, of which Mr Canny is a director.
They take over at the helm of City Oval Hotel from retired publican Robert Gayton.
The hotel has been shut since July and completely gutted.
While the bar structurally remains the same, it now features tank beer decanted straight from the bright beer tank and transported cold to the venue straight from the brewery. This is only the second venue in Ballarat, joining the Red Lion Hotel, to draw from tank beer.
"It's still a corner pub with good food and beverages, right near the footy oval," Mr Canny said.
"It's a beautiful building and has been a good pub since the Barry Augustine days. We want to carry that legacy on and add our own touches."
Upstairs are two function room spaces that Mr Canny was confident would be renovated within the next month in a bid to be ready for hosting Christmas parties.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Canny has been a long-time advocate for the role pubs play in their communities and neighbourhoods, including major events.
He joined the AHA Victorian council in 1998 and was elected to the executive committee 10 years later. Mr Canny was elected AHA national president in October.
