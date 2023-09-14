The Courier
David Canny re-opens City Oval Hotel

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 14 2023 - 4:30pm
Patrick Glenane and Eloise Glenane are stepping up to run City Oval Hotel with their prominent publican uncle David Canny. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Patrick Glenane and Eloise Glenane are stepping up to run City Oval Hotel with their prominent publican uncle David Canny. Picture by Lachlan Bence

One of Ballarat's most prominent publicans has added another of the city's popular watering holes to his name.

