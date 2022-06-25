Ballarat's night of nights is here.
The 2022 Dancing with our Stars gala event is happening at the Mercure Ballarat, the third such event run by the Ballarat Foundation.
Advertisement
The event raises money and awareness for the foundation's suite of programs to help break the cycle of community disadvantage.
It's been a hard couple of months for our dancing stars, with hours and hours of practice and fundraising leading up to the event.
The foundation's chief executive, Andrew Eales, is hopeful they will crack more than $200,000 in donations by the end of the night.
Check out the gallery to see who is there.
Meet our dancers below:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.