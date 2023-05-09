The federal budget may not have produced major infrastructure projects for Ballarat but leaders are hopeful cost-of-living pressures could be eased for residents doing it tough.
The Commonwealth Government announced "historic investment" into Medicare, including funding to general practitioners so they can offer longer hours and consultation times.
It also includes tripling the bulk billing incentives for pensioners, concession card holders and people under 16 years of age.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said more access to bulk billed GPs could ease the pressure facing hospitals in the region, including Ballarat Base.
"Much of that pressure is brought about because people cannot access bulk-billing clinics for conditions that don't require emergency but they turn up at emergency anyway," he said.
"It is not quite as obvious as a new road or a new bridge but improving access to Medicare services will make an enormous difference."
A number of major projects are set to remain on the advocacy wish list, including City of Ballarat's push for the next stages of the Link Road.
It's a $199.6 million ask, with an estimated $49.9 million needed for stage 2A, developing Dyson Drive from Remembrance drive to Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Council was also seeking funding for the Continuous Voices Memorial in Victoria Park. It was hoping the federal government would join a three-way partnership with the state government and council on this project.
Advocacy will continue for the $500,000 ask which will be in addition to a state election promise of $500,000 and council's $520,000 contribution.
Major freeway projects are still in limbo, including development of the Western Freeway between Melton and Caroline Springs.
The first post-election budget in October set aside $10 million for a business case but no further money has been allocated.
The Beaufort Bypass is also still waiting for funding, with a draft Environment Effects Statement released in March 2022.
Despite no obvious projects, Mr Poulton said he was pleased to see an emphasis on renewable energy.
"I think it is really good to hear that coming from our national leaders," he said.
A focus on bio fuels and firming technologies would help produce electricity in the grid for when it was needed most, particularly in the evenings, he said.
Mr Poulton said the circular economy precinct project in the Ballarat West Employment Zone could be a way for the region to be involved in the bioenergy industry.
An additional $12 billion has been allocated to transmission projects across the country, including in Victoria's Renewable Energy Zones.
Mr Poulton said improved investment in skills and free TAFE as well as help to meet cost of living pressures were other highlights of the budget.
Welfare advocates continue to tell The Courier they are seeing more people turning to support for the first time, a message that has continued for more than a year.
"We're seeing increasing numbers of people who are not just struggling to pay bills or pay their rent, they're struggling to live," Uniting's homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said.
"They're struggling to put food on the table, pay for medicines, keep a roof over their head and if they're on the streets, it's a battle for survival every day."
Ballarat MP Catherine King said the cost of living measures included in the budget would help many within her electorate.
These measures include a modest $40 per fortnight increase to Job Seeker and up to $500 in energy bill subsidies for vulnerable households.
"The budget contains significant cost of living relief for hundreds of families in my electorate," Ms King said.
She said improvements to school infrastructure, increased Medicare support, and free TAFE all "matter to the way in which we live our lives in regional communities such as Ballarat".
Meanwhile Liberal senator Sarah Henderson said she did not think this budget would help residents get ahead.
"This Budget will not build a stronger economy, and it is not a budget that is fair for all Australians."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
