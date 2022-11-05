The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Analysis

Ballarat Now and Into the Future: Why council's backing the Ballarat Link Road

AF
By Alex Ford
November 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Drive connects Lucas to Alfredton, and is already straining. Picture from City of Ballarat

At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects - titled Ballarat: Now and Into the Future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.