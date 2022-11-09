The Courier

Ballarat Now and Into the Future: Sovereign Hill plans to open new entry, exhibition building by 2026 Commonwealth Games

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated November 10 2022 - 7:24am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sovereign Hill Museums Association chief executive officer Sara Quon is excited about the outdoor museum's next phase of development. Picture by Kate Healy

At the beginning of the year, Ballarat's top organisations got together to come up with a list of six city-changing priority projects, titled Ballarat: Now and Into the Future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.