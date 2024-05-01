Five projects Ballarat's leaders want funded in the Victorian budget

Ballarat leaders will be on the lookout for education infrastructure, road and business funding when the state government releases next year's budget on Tuesday, May 7.
Ballarat council has reprioritised the Wendouree Library and Learning Centre.
The $23 million ask would make the library, currently a storefront in Stockland Wendouree shopping centre, its own hub.
The works would be similar to what has recently been completed at the Ballarat Library and would serve new residents in the future growth zone in the north.
Mayor Des Hudson said libraries were about more than just reading.
"Libraries are hugely important across our city; the transformation of the Sebastopol library is a great example," he said.
The council has also put forward planning and funding asks for kindergarten upgrades and two new school's in Ballarat's western growth zone.
The duplication of Dyson Drive and Circular Economy Precinct in the Ballarat West Employment Zone is also high on the council's priority for funding.
Both projects were a part of the Ballarat Now and into the Future campaign in preparation for the 2022 federal and state government elections.
During the state election, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said they would first like to fund the Ballarat-Carngham road upgrade, a business case that was funded in the 2022-23 budget.
Cr Hudson and chief executive Evan King said they would like to see planning for roads happen simultaneously while construction was ongoing so there were no delays between projects for much-needed infrastructure.
"What we would want to see is the implementation [and] construction of [Ballarat-Carngham Road] funded in this budget, so that that project can progress," Mr King said.
At the same time he would like to see $4.5 million for design and planning work for Dyson Drive.
Cr Hudson said they had been waiting for investment in Ballarat's circular economy plans for "well over" a decade.
The council would like to see a partnership with the government to build a recovery facility in BWEZ, to a tune of $37.1 million plus land costs.
This would give our rubbish new life rather than sending it to landfill.
"It seems like we've been waiting for the partnership from the state government for a long, long time," Cr Hudson said.
"This is a project that needs investment from the state and, or even federal government, highlighting Ballarat potentially as a pilot."
After three months of Ballarat appearing in headlines across the country, businesses and tourism ventures are feeling the hit.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said the visitor economy was under a significant amount of pressure.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said in the shorter-term funding for Small Business Victoria, with a plan to spend this money in the regions, was needed.
In the longer-term they would both like to see the Sovereign Hill master plan or the Ballarat University Town funded.
They said this would transform the city and support businesses in the centre of town.
"What we need to see is far more activity and far more foot traffic," Ms Gillett said.
"We absolutely support these two projects - we would love to see them get up."
Mr Poulton said it had been a long time since projects, like the hospital expansion or GovHub, were funded.
He said it was time for another major project that could stimulate the development of Ballarat.
"[There was] $20 million to the Art Gallery last year in Bendigo," Mr Poulton said.
"Where is the $20 million to say Sovereign Hill, to finish its master planning and absolutely transform the way that it delivers the visitor economy to this whole region?"
Over the past year, Uniting Vic homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said they have been seeing more demand for their services, in particular the street to home program.
"We know that there's been increasing rough sleepers across Ballarat and Central Highlands," Mr Liversage said.
"We are only a team of three and we're really battling to keep up with that demand and provide an adequate response to rough sleepers who are quite vulnerable."
Mr Liversage said this time of year was difficult for staff, with some worried their jobs might not continue if programs are not funded in the budget.
He said they have been asking for ongoing funding so the workforce is more consistent and has a better sense of security.
When visiting businesses on April 23, treasury opposition spokesperson Brad Rowswell said they wanted to see less taxes.
"Taxes in Victoria are absolutely crippling businesses on top of higher interest rates and high energy bills," Mr Rowswell said.
