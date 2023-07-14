The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Season on line for Roos, Burra VFL recruit to debut | Round 12 previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol's VFL recruit Jay Dahlhaus (left), Bryson McDougall (East Point) and Daniel Bond (Redan) and North Ballarat's Cam McCallum.
Sebastopol's VFL recruit Jay Dahlhaus (left), Bryson McDougall (East Point) and Daniel Bond (Redan) and North Ballarat's Cam McCallum.

Ballarat rivals prepare for a finals-like clash at City Oval, while Sebastopol's VFL recruit finally gets his Ballarat Football Netball League debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.