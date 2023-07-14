Ballarat rivals prepare for a finals-like clash at City Oval, while Sebastopol's VFL recruit finally gets his Ballarat Football Netball League debut.
BFNL ROUND 12 FIXTURE
Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
At City Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 6, 2023 - Redan 14.8 (92) d East Point 11.13 (79)
East Point's Ballarat Football Netball League finals hopes are hanging by a thread as the seventh-placed club turns its attention to an elimination final-like contest against Redan on Saturday.
The Roos stumbled against Sunbury to fall outside the top six, but have another chance to keep their finals hopes alive with round 12's City Oval clash.
East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett did not downplay his side's performance against Sunbury.
"It was a disappointing result last weekend but we've got another opportunity this week to hopefully put together a better performance," Merrett said.
"The boys were deeply disappointed with their efforts but I have no doubt they'll be wanting to rectify that performance on Saturday."
Redan enjoyed a 13-point win against an inaccurate East Point in round six, with coach Gary Learmonth excited for the challenge round 12 brings.
"It is a really important game for both sides," Learmonth said.
"Whoever wants to play finals needs to show up on Saturday."
Redan heads into the match-up with a thumping win against Melton South following an upset victory over Darley.
"If you want to play finals you've got to beat the sides that are competing and over the last month we've been able to compete against those sides," Learmonth said.
"We think our improvement is there, we've just got to continue that."
Redan and East Point go head-to-head at City Oval at 2.15pm on Saturday.
At CE Brown Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 6, 2023, Sebastopol 10.10 (70) d Lake Wendouree 1.9 (15)
Sebastopol will unveil one of its two Werribee recruits on Saturday with Jay Dahlhaus set for his Burra debut.
Burra playing co-coach Luke Kiel spoke highly of Dahlhaus over the off-season.
"Dahlhaus is a very exciting, fast small forward," Kiel said.
"He has proven himself as a goalkicker in the VFL and they're (Dahlhaus and Jesse Clark) both still a pretty good chance at getting drafted into the AFL."
The Burra will rest ruck Arnold Kirby and Grady Snowden, who was troubled by his shoulder against Darley.
Sebastopol suffered a disappointing defeat to Darley in round 11 in another tough loss to a side above the Burra on the ladder.
Luckily for Sebastopol, it goes head-to-head with the bottom-two sides over the next fortnight, as the Burra travel to C.E Brown Reserve to play the Lakers.
The Burra held the Lakers to just one goal in their round six affair, with Tony Lockyer tallying a season-high 43 disposals.
A healthy full-time margin could see the fourth-placed Burra rise to second on the ladder.
At Mars Stadium
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 6 2023, North Ballarat 17.7 (109) d Ballarat (38)
Brendan McCartney was in awe of his Roosters' performance last time out against Ballarat, with a well-rested North Ballarat ready to return to action firing.
The Roosters enjoyed a two-week break and will look to make it five wins in a row when they host Chris Maple's men.
North Ballarat will be without big man Cam McCallum with a minor injury complaint, but McCartney expected the star ruck to be back next week.
A challenging month awaits North Ballarat, meaning it has to make the most of its opportunity on Saturday.
The Roosters play four fellow top-six sides after their clash with Ballarat.
Though North Ballarat heads in as favourites, an upset victory for Ballarat could be enough to lock it into eighth-place for the remainder of the season.
At Maddingley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 6, 2023 - Melton 15.12 (102) d Bacchus Marsh 1.9 (15)
Melton's injury woes continued this week with the news that premiership utility Harrison Hanley ruptured his ACL on Monday night.
He joins an ever-growing list of Melton outs, with Ryan Davis (Achilles), Luke Heaney (concussion) and Ben Archard (nose) not named for the Bacchus Marsh clash.
Bacchus Marsh will once again benefit from a break in the Talent League fixture, but the ladder leaders remain heavy favourites for round 12.
The reigning premiers currently sit a game clear on top of the ladder with their next three games coming against bottom-six sides.
At Clarke Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 6, 2023 - Sunbury 25.21 (171) d Melton South 6.3 (39)
Sunbury's big win against East Point kept it in the box seat in the battle for finals as the Lions turn their attention to another likely-percentage booster in round 12.
It was a thumping win for Sunbury when it last played Melton South, with the Panthers now without their inspirational skipper in Cody Chapman.
The Lions are one game behind the top-four sides and will not close that gap at the weekend, but their percentage could come in handy towards the end of the season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
