Lake lights faulty just five months after being switched on

Just months after the long awaited Lake Wendouree lights were finally switched on, it seems some of the lights are already having problems.
Residents have noticed the lights, which luminate the walking path around Lake Wendouree, are malfunctioning - about five months after they were officially powered up on November 9, 2023.
The project was initially promised $1.7 million by the Liberal Party in the lead-up to the 2018 election, but that was matched by the Labor Party along with added lights to Victoria Park. City of Ballarat also contributed $600,000 to the project.
The City of Ballarat noted the dwindling lights at the March council meeting.
Council's infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the council was aware of the faults.
She said the council were working with the electrical contractors and design engineers.
Ms Wetherall said the lights were still under warranty but if the fault was due to external damage the cost of repairs could be covered by the council.
The 225 light poles around the lake and seven light poles along Morrison Street will light a route around Lake Wendouree to nearby Victoria Park.
Back in July 2022, it was found maintaining all 232 light poles would cost between $30,000 and $50,000 annually.
The lake light project faced challenges from heritage groups, nature groups, and then a cost blow out of $300,000.
Bendigo company, DeAraugo & Lea Electrical Contractors originally gained the contract with a $2.2 million tender, but sought an additional $308,700 due to increasing costs.
The lighting itself was meant to be switched on by mid 2023, but was pushed back until November. Construction started in February 2023.
The lighting uses a timer to switch off at 10pm, and back on at 5.30am. A natural light sensor will turn off the light in the mornings.
Follow the half-a-decade long saga of the Lake Wendouree lighting project below:
