To mark 1000 days until the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony - and all the global attention that will come to Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo, and Morwell - the big question on everyone's lips is; Will we be ready?
Having a world spotlight on your city may be great for exposure but it also comes with the onus of getting it right.
This is not to say we don't have confidence in the Games - but there are still many unknowns and here are some key questions Ballarat wants to know to avoid a rush job.
One thousand days and five questions.
Ballarat will get hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure upgrades, including $50 million for an accessible overpass at the Ballarat station, a new athletics track, and extra seating at Eureka Stadium.
Combine that with the plans for a village that can hold at least 1800 athletes, and it's a big ask for a massive legacy for the city.
Already, tenders have gone out for several of these projects, including bonuses like a major upgrade to sports facilities in Miners Rest, and geotechnical testing has been completed at Eureka Stadium with designers appointed.
But we're still in the dark as to when the heavy lifting will begin for these transformational projects, and the clock is ticking.
We've had ministers saying they're working on it, we've had concept designs released, we've had tenders go out for soil remediation - we've even got the exact number of bedrooms that will be available, and how many storeys each building will be.
But what Ballarat does not yet know is exactly how much of the athletes' village will be permanent new townhouses, and how many will be portable or temporary.
The hope is we get an amazing new mini-suburb with full amenities for the people who need it most - the fear is that we get a new caravan park to welcome some of the world's best athletes.
There's been a few questions about this in state parliament, and it seems it's a "how long is a piece of string" question.
Despite the City of Ballarat appointing a new director for the Games - as well as "Economy and Experience" - councils across the state are still unsure how much they'll be asked to contribute to help put the Games on.
That's in addition to the $2.6 billion over five years the state government committed in 2022, keep in mind.
We've heard that cars will be banned from around Eureka Stadium and BSEC during the Games, which will mean closing Creswick Road for at least a couple of weeks - if not much longer.
If that's the case, how will crowds of up to 30,000 people make it to the stadium?
The plan, from what we can tell, is trains to Ballarat station and shuttle buses to the stadium, as it's a fair walk back into town.
While many in the city have advocated for a new events-only train platform next to the stadium, it appears it'll be unlikely to happen, given time and funding constraints, so let's hope there's a good plan to move people around.
Tickets to the events will be snapped up quickly - this is a once-in-a-lifetime gig - and the state government has promised cultural events and shows in the lead-up to and during the Games as well, to encourage visitors to learn about the host cities and show off a bit.
But it's not quite clear how much money will be spent on these events, who will pay for them, or even what they will be.
Could it be live music during each night in the CBD? Could it involve Traditional Owners, to show Ballaarat's long history? Could it encourage visitors to stay the night in Ballarat and try out our hospitality?
There is no doubt the Commonwealth Games will be something special, and things will get really exciting in the next two-and-a-bit-years.
From inspiring children and young athletes, to putting Ballarat directly on the world map for incredible experiences, to building capacity for our businesses and volunteer networks, there are so many benefits to come.
But we need certainty and confidence that things are happening now, things will happen on time, and things will be complete by the time the King's Baton makes it to the MCG for the opening ceremony on March 17, 2026.
Plus they haven't picked a mascot yet - here are some of our ideas.
