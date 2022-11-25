The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Victorian Election: Promises for Ballarat from Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon districts

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A snapshot of the 2022 Victorian election campaign in Ballarat.

Are you still undecided about your state election vote?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.