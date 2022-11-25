Are you still undecided about your state election vote?
Here are the promises for the Ballarat region in the Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon seats from the two major parties.
WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?
Eureka incumbent Michaela Settle and Wendouree incumbent Juliana Addison are both running for their second term in office.
The Labor team for Ballarat was finalised in December 2021, way before the public's attention was turned to the state election, when Martha Haylett was selected as candidate for Ripon.
The Labor Party announced one of their bigger state wide promises at the end of October, to bring back state owned power with the SEC.
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews then started the official campaign in Ballarat, announcing their counter proposal for V/Line pricing.
Other state wide promises will also be coming to Ballarat including a new community battery as part of a $42 million package for 100 batteries across the state.
As part of their women's health package, a specialised clinic will become part of the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Mr Andrews returned to Ballarat in the second half of the campaign to announce $6 million for Federation TAFE's renewable energies training centre.
Ms Addison opened her campaign promises for the Wendouree district with a surprise announcement for the Ballarat Neighborhood Centre.
If Labor is able to form a government they will receive an $80,000 grant.
Organisers say this will go a long way to helping the centre run programs to keep upskilling the community.
Ms Addison then pledged $500,000 to help build the continuous voices memorial project in Victoria Park, near the lake adjacent to Plane Avenue.
This project was on the list of advocacy priorities for the Ballarat City Council.
Seventy-five thousand dollars has been pledged to the Ballarat Foundation to help support those in the community experiencing disadvantage.
Marty Busch Reserve is the next sporting facility in Wendouree up for a revamp.
The $8.4 million package could mean a large number of projects that benefit football, cricket, cycling and a number of different community groups can all be completed in one stage.
Ms Settle has split her time during the campaign between the two main hubs of her district, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.
She started her campaign with an $8.59 million funding package for Woodmans Hill Secondary College to build a dedicated Year 7 centre, to help students with the transition to secondary school.
Gordon Recreation Reserve has been promised $25,000 for redevelopment projects as part of its masterplan.
Twenty-five million dollars has also been pledged to a number of intersections in Bacchus Marsh as well as netball court upgrades in the Moorabool Shire, female-friendly change rooms at the Teesdale Recreation Reserve.
Community and neighbourhood centres have been the centre of Ms Haylett's local promises.
She promised $800,000 for the Beaufort community Hub, $100,000 has been pledged to the Creswick Neighbourhood Centre and $100,000 for the Maryborough Community House.
Childcare centres are on the way in Creswick/ Clunes as well as Loddon and Maryborough.
Nine-hundred thousand dollars was pledged to the Ballarat Indian Community for a cultural centre in Ross Creek, with Labor matching the Liberal's pledge.
This could happen no matter who wins government.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy visited twice before the official November campaign kicked off..
At the start of the year they pledged $27.3 million to Sovereign Hill for the Gold Pavilion which will include new classrooms, an entrance to the car park and a local history showcase.
Mr Guy, along with Ripon incumbent Louise Staley, then promised a half-hourly bus from Smythesdale to Ballarat at the start of August.
Their discussion turned to integrity in the aftermath of the federal election, which became one of Ballarat resident's top issues.
By the end of August Samantha McIntosh was confirmed as the candidate for Wendouree and a month later Paul Tatchell was selected as the Eureka candidate.
With the Ballarat team ready to go, the Liberal campaign kicked into high gear with a promise to build the next stages of the Ballarat Link Road, a total of $278 million.
Their second big promise for the region was $200 million for a second hospital in Ballarat, and they rounded out their big ticket items with a $16 million promise for a recycling facility in BWEZ.
The Liberals have also confirmed they will support the state government's decision to upgrade Eureka Stadium for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
The first two weeks of the November before pre-poll saw the Liberal candidates go their separate ways, spending time in their own electorates.
Ms McIntosh has pledged $7 million as part of a lake precinct development project.
This includes $4 million to extend the Tramway Museum tram tracks and the remaining $3 million for the second stage of the Botanical Garden's gothic fernery.
Ms McIntosh said she would like to see the Howitt Street shopping centre streetscape developed with $200,000 in funding.
Mr Tatchell has promised $5 million for the Midland Highway.
He would like to see an extra lane added on the descent into Buninyong so bigger trucks can spend more time slowing down and cars can go around them.
He has also promised $750,000 to resurface the second oval for the Mount Clear Junior Football Club.
The Ballarat City Council have also pledged money towards this project.
He has a number of promises closer to Bacchus Marsh end of the district including a sports complex at Maddingley Reserve.
Following the promise to build a second Ballarat hospital and the Liberal's focus on health spending this election, Ms Staley has pledged $75 million for the Daylesford hospital rebuild and $22 million for the Beaufort health services.
Seven-million dollars has been pledged for Miners Rest sporting facilities and community hub and $1.9 million for sporting facilities in Skipton.
Nine-hundred-and-fifty thousand dollars was promised for the redevelopment of Creswick Scout Hall, which is prone to flooding and $875,000 for Indian Cultural Center in Ross Creek.
Two schools have also been funded: $3 million for St Augustine's Parish Primary School Creswick to build a community centre and $3.1 million for Waubra Primary school.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
